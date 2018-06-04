  • 15-year-old Orlando girl reported missing, FDLE says

    By: James Tutten

    ORLANDO, Fla. - A 15-year-old girl was reported missing in Orlando Sunday evening, according to a release by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

    Officials said Sarah Evans was last seen in the 1200 block of Windmill Grove Circle.

    Sarah was last seen wearing a dark green shirt, blue jeans and pink and gray sandals, officials said.

    FDLE describes Sarah as 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighing 125 pounds, with red hair, blue eyes and pierced ears.

    Anyone with information on her location is asked to call FDLE at 1-888-356-4774, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office at 407-254-7000 or 911.

