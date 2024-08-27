15-year-olds charged after several car break-ins in Lady Lake, police say

LADY LAKE, Fla. — Police in Lady Lake said they have made two arrests that are connected to a recent rash of car burglaries.

Officers say they were called to a home in the Water Oak community last week.

The homeowner gave investigators a video of two people trying to break into cars.

A short time later, officers tracked down two 15-year-olds.

The teens now face charges connected to 25 incidents and three counts of grand theft auto.

