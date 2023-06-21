$1.5M approved to upgrade arts, cultural facilities in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The arts community continues to expand in Orange County.

The county commission just approved more than $1 million to upgrade arts and cultural facilities in the area.

READ: New exhibit honoring Jewish athletes who pioneered modern soccer coming to Holocaust Center

While the four projects receiving the latest funding area are in Orlando, and the director of the arts and culture facilities said he knows most of the arts are centered in Orlando, they want to serve all communities.

The county commission recently approved more than $1.5 million to go toward upgrading culture facilities, funding that comes from tourist development tax dollars.

READ: ‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Live in Concert’ swings into Dr. Phillips Center this summer

See more in the video above.

READ: To be, or not to be: Orlando Shakes searching for new managing director

Video: Orlando unveils new playground at community park in Richmond Estates Prince Hall Park in Orlando has added some new attractions, just in time for summer. (WFTV)

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group