  • 1.75M travelers expected at Orlando airport over Thanksgiving holiday weekend

    Updated:

    ORLANDO, Fla. - Officials say they expect 1.75 million travelers to pass through Florida’s busiest airport during the Thanksgiving holiday season.

    Read: 'Power interruption' downs OIA trams for 1 hour

    Related Headlines

    Officials at Orlando International Airport on Monday said they expect traffic to increase 6% over the 12-day holiday season compared to last year’s holiday season.

    Airport officials say the busiest day will be on the Saturday after Thanksgiving when almost 170,000 passengers will pass through the airport.

    DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

    Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

    Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD

    Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories