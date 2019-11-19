1.75M travelers expected at Orlando airport over Thanksgiving holiday weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. - Officials say they expect 1.75 million travelers to pass through Florida’s busiest airport during the Thanksgiving holiday season.
Officials at Orlando International Airport on Monday said they expect traffic to increase 6% over the 12-day holiday season compared to last year’s holiday season.
Airport officials say the busiest day will be on the Saturday after Thanksgiving when almost 170,000 passengers will pass through the airport.
One of our busiest holiday seasons ever kicks off this Friday. Here are the top 5 busiest days for the Thanksgiving travel period:— Orlando International Airport (@MCO) November 18, 2019
1️⃣ 11/30 – 169,890 passengers
2️⃣ 12/01 – 163,030
3️⃣ 11/23 – 161,167
4️⃣ 11/22 – 155,824
5️⃣ 11/24 – 154,270
