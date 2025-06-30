$1.8 million in federal grants support underserved neighborhoods in central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Congressman Maxwell Frost announced today that Central Florida will receive $1.8 million in federal grants from AmeriCorps to support local service programs.

The funding will aid the City of Orlando’s Operation AmeriCorps in providing academic support to students in underserved neighborhoods.

“These federal grants are an investment in the volunteers and programs that help address Central Florida’s most pressing needs,” said Rep. Frost.

AmeriCorps State and National is awarding over $27 million to Florida for FY25 to address community needs across the state.

The announcement follows a federal judge’s order to restore funding to AmeriCorps programs after a lawsuit challenged the Trump Administration’s efforts to dismantle the agency.

Frost states that the grants are expected to strengthen efforts in Central Florida to support education and community development, emphasizing the vital role of AmeriCorps in the region.

