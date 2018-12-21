0 18-year-old gunned down in drive-by shooting in Palm Coast, deputies say

PALM COAST, Fla. - A Palm Coast teen was gunned down in front of his friend's home and left for dead just four days before Christmas.

The drive-by shooting happened outside a home on Bressler Lane around 10 a.m. Friday.

The teen’s injuries were so severe he was airlifted to Halifax Hospital in Daytona Beach for treatment.

A neighbor in the area had just let her dog outside when she said she heard gunshots.

The quiet serenity that surrounds this peaceful neighborhood was shattered this morning.

Deputies said someone pulled up to a home on Bressler Lane and opened fire on an 18-year-old man who was at the home visiting some friends.

Deputies said he was standing outside near the driveway when he was shot.

The teen lay on the ground after being shot at least once in the stomach, deputies said.

Friends of the victim inside the home called 911 and gave deputies a description of the vehicle.

“We believe this is an isolated incident and we have already detained some of the subjects we believe may be involved,” said Paul Bovino with the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies have not said what may have been behind this shooting.

Officials said the teen is undergoing surgery and remains in critical condition.

