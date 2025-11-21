Local

18-year-old who died on a Carnival cruise was due to asphyxiation according to reports

By Carl-Max Millionard, WFTV.com
Anna Kepner Anna's "Celebration of Life" will be held on Nov. 20 in Titusville.
MIAMI, Fla. — Anna Kepner, who died on a Carnival Cruise in November, was killed due to asphyxiation.

According to the ABC sources, Kepner suffered asphyxiation due to a bar hold, which left two bruises on the side of her neck.

According to ABC sources, she had no signs of sexual assault and did not appear to have any drugs or alcohol in her system.

Most Read