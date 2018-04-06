0 $1K reward offered for information on man terrorizing Orange County with crime spree

ORLANDO, Fla. - There's a $1,000 reward being offered to anyone with information on a man who has been terrorizing Orange County for a week.

Video was released Friday of the man torching a car he stole from a woman outside a Walgreens in Orlando, police said. (Watch video below)

This is video of the suspect in a string of carjackings & robberies in OPD, WGPD & @OrangeCoSheriff jurisdiction committing a carjacking on E. Colonial Dr. on 4/4/2018.



We need the public's help to capture this armed & dangerous suspect.

Orlando police released a composite sketch of the man, which was created with the help of a witness.

The latest crime happened Wednesday morning, when he held a gun to a woman’s face and carjacked her vehicle in the Petco parking lot at East Colonial Drive and North Bumby Avenue in Orlando, police said.

ORLANDO POLICE This man is suspected of shooting a man who was at a Sun Trust ATM in Winter Garden.

Not long after the carjacking, the man used the car to drive to a Walgreens on Sand Lake Road, where he pistol-whipped a victim and stole money, deputies said. Shots were also fired, but no one was hit.

Orange County deputies released surveillance footage of the Walgreens robbery.

The first robbery happened last Saturday when he robbed a Dunkin' Donuts in downtown Orlando, investigators said. Surveillance video shows him pistol-whipping an employee.

Shortly after Saturday's incident, the culprit carjacked a woman in the nearby Walgreens parking lot, and left his clothes and a pair of glasses behind, police said.

The carjacker stole the woman's 2017 white Mitsubishi Outlander, which was found torched late Sunday night on Willie Mays Parkway, police said.

Then on Sunday, the gunman shot a man during an attempted robbery at an ATM on West Colonial Drive, Winter Garden police said.

Police said the crook then went to a nearby 7-Eleven where he failed to steal a van that was unlocked.

He also robbed an Orlando CVS on East Colonial Drive, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimeline at (800) 423-8477.

