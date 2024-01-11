1st female president of Rollins College dies

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Rita Bornstein, the first woman president at Rollins College, died Jan. 9 at age 88.

The late executive was the 13th president of the Winter Park-based college, serving over 14 years in the role from 1990-2004. Current Rollins College President Grant Cornwell shared the news with the college’s community in an email.

“Speaking personally, Rita welcomed Peg and me to Rollins with great warmth and became a trusted friend and adviser,” Cornwell wrote. “She could not have been more supportive of us throughout our time here. We enjoyed her wit, intelligence and insight, and will miss her dearly.”

