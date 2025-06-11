2 in Brevard County accused of starving dog to death

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — On Wednesday, Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey announced the arrests of a man and woman who are accused of malnourishing their dog until it died.

Ivey was fervent as he described how the dog, named Nova, was found starved to death. He said the animal enforcement officer and Titusville police were called to the suspects’ home to check on Nova’s dog’s well-being. They found the dog dead.

The sheriff said the suspects claimed the dog did not eat well and had wiggled out of their arms and started convulsing. He said a forensic study disproved that.

“A necropsy report showed that there was nothing that caused this dog’s death except nutrition. The dog was starved to death,” Ivey said.

Jasmine McGeeham and Michael Thompson-Grin are now charged with aggravated felony animal cruelty and unlawful confinement without sufficient food, water or exercise.

Bail for each was set at $3,500.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group