  • 2 brothers charged with second-degree murder, deputies say

    By: Katlyn Brieskorn

    Updated:

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The Orange County Sheriff's Office said two brothers arrested in connection with a carjacking in September now face second-degree murder charges.

    Deputies said Edward Tohorton, 19, and Raul Tohorton Correon, 20, are charged in the shooting death of German Guzman-Jimenez.

    Related Headlines

    On Sept. 26, deputies were dispatched to the 5400 block of Barton Drive just before 6 p.m. after a call came in about a missing person.

    TRENDING NOW:

    Upon arrival, deputies discovered Guzman-Jimenez dead of unknown trauma. 

    Officials also reported a carjacking in the area near Semoran Boulevard and Old Cheney Highway where a 70-year-old woman was forced out of her car at knifepoint after giving two men a ride to a hospital because one of them was injured.

    The woman was not injured.

    Read: 2 men arrested after man found dead inside Orange County home, deputies say

    The brothers' father told deputies that he was told his son Raul shot Guzman-Jimenez in the stomach area and it went through him and struck Edward in the knee.

    Officials said they spoke with someone who said they were on the phone with Guzman-Jimenez minutes before he was killed.

    They told deputies he never heard any type of altercation but believed the brothers were attempting to rob Guzman-Jimenez.

    The Sheriff's Office said it initially arrested Tohoton and Tohorton Correon on charges of carjacking with a weapon and they are now charged in the death of Guzman-Jimenez.

    DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

    Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

    Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories