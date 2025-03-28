2 charged after child found wandering alone in Deltona

, Fla. — Two people are facing child neglect charges after a 4-year-old boy was found wandering alone in Deltona Thursday night.

Deputies say a resident reported the child was wandering around Devonshire Court. Responding deputies found him on Heather Lane Drive.

After finding out where the boy lived, deputies ay his mother and a roommate left separately without arranging for someone to watch him.

The child was taken to a family resource center, then reunited with his father.

The roommate, Arim Pastor, was charged with felony child neglect without bodily harm.

Charges were also filed against the mother, but deputies say they were not able to immediately find her.

