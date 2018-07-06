2 children injured by fireworks in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Two children were injured by fireworks Thursday evening in the Pine Hills neighborhood, Orange County Fire Rescue said.
Firefighters were called at about 5:15 p.m. to a home on Keith Place near Silver Star and North Pine Hills roads after receiving a report that two children had been injured after the fireworks they were handling ignited unexpectedly, agency spokeswoman Carrie Proudfit said.
Related Headlines
Read: Boy injured by fireworks in Edgewater
The children were taken to Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children -- one under a trauma alert status and the other with less serious injuries, Proudfit said.
"The injuries appeared to have been mainly sustained to the hands and arms," she said.
No other details were given.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}