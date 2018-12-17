INDIAN HARBOUR BEACH, Fla. - Two children were struck by a car in Indian Harbour Beach, the volunteer fire department said.
The incident happened Sunday evening on South Patrick Drive near Parkside Place as the Indian Harbour Beach Volunteer Fire Department was participating in the Santa Run, authorities said.
Related Headlines
The department said firefighters who were escorting Santa witnessed the incident and rendered aid to the children until Brevard County Fire Rescue arrived.
The children were flown to Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children in Orlando.
Officials said the car involved stopped and the driver was cooperative with police.
The conditions of the children have not been released.
No other information has been released. The investigation is ongoing.
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}