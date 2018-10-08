2 construction workers killed in industrial accident, Flagler County deputies say

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - Two people were killed Monday in an industrial accident in Flagler County, according to deputies.
Deputies responded to Sebastian Court shortly after 10 a.m.
They said the two people who died were construction workers.
No other details were released.
