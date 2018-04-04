  • 2 die in Volusia County plane crash

    By: Elyna Niles-Carnes

    Updated:

    VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - Two people have died in a plane crash in Volusia County, deputies said.

    The crash happened at 9:54 a.m. Wednesday at 1496 Tomoka Farms Road, near the flea market in Daytona Beach.

