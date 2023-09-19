2 downtown Orlando buildings are set to hit the market

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

A pair of buildings that are less than a quarter of a mile apart in downtown Orlando will hit the market in the coming days, Orlando Business Journal has learned — including one home to a popular bar concept and another located prominently at one of Orange Avenue’s busy intersections.

Jeré Matheny, vice president of brokerage services for Orlando-based First Capital Property Group, is the listing agent taking 14 E. Washington St. and 39 W. Pine St. to market for sale.

The former is a six-story mid-rise at the southeast corner of Washington Street and Orange Avenue, with ground floor tenants including Sly Fox Pub and Jam-Eng Caribbean & English Cuisine. The latter is a two-story building next to Orlando’s Fire Station No. 1 and home to Cocktails & Screams, a popular themed bar.

Read: ‘Ambitious,’ ‘turbocharged’: Disney plans to spend $60B on parks, cruise line over next 10 years

Click here to read the full story on the Orlando Business Journal’s website.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

VIDEO: Orlando City commissioners vote to extend moratorium on new nightclubs downtown Orlando City Commissioners voted Monday afternoon to extend a moratorium in place since March that prohibits the opening of any new nightclubs downtown. (Sabrina Maggiore, WFTV.com/WFTV)

©2023 Cox Media Group