2 found dead in Fruitland Park home after possible murder-suicide, police say

FRUITLAND PARK, Fla. - Police said they are investigating a possible murder-suicide after two people were found dead in a Fruitland Park home Sunday night.
Police Chief Erik Luce said the two adults were found dead in the home on Phoenix Avenue by officers after they responded to the home due to a call about a possible shooting.
Luce said the pair likely lived together at the home. He said there were no previous reports to local law enforcement about any violence in at the home.
Police have not released the names of either person.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to Eyewitness News for updates.
