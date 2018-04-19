0 2 Gilchrist County deputies gunned down through restaurant window, officials say

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. - Two deputies with the Gilchrist County Sheriff's Office were shot and killed Thursday afternoon.

The shootings happened at 3 p.m. at Ace China in Trenton, Florida, after the suspect walked up to the business and shot both deputies through the window.

Investigators responded to the scene and found the shooter dead inside a white SUV, deputies said.

Read: Communities heartbroken following deaths of 2 Gilchrist deputies

No motive for the shootings has been released.

The names of the deputies have not been released.

Witnesses told Paige Kelton, of our sister station in Jacksonville, Action News Jax, that the owner of Ace China was able to get out of the restaurant when the shooter started firing.

This is a developing story. Check back on wftv.com for updates.

New pic from scene of shooting that left 2 Gilchrist Deputies dead. Witnesses tell me the owner of Ace Chinese was able to get out when the gunman opened fire. Condolences coming in from agencies across Florida for the fallen deputies. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/ueBQRLxCbL — Paige Kelton (@PaigeANjax) April 19, 2018

Businesses owner tells me 2 Gilchrist County Deputes were shot and killed at a restaurant in Trenton. I'm told the gunman is also dead. He describes unbelievable sadness as he waits to find out if he knows the deputies. @ActionNewsJax — Paige Kelton (@PaigeANjax) April 19, 2018

Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Gilchrist County Sheriff's Office and their citizens over the tragic loss of two deputies. @Columbiasheriff stands ready to assist and any way possible!!!! pic.twitter.com/bjX1bDcrzL — Columbia Sheriff, FL (@ColumbiaSheriff) April 19, 2018

© 2018 Cox Media Group.