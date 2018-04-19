  • 2 Gilchrist County deputies gunned down through restaurant window, officials say

    By: Elyna Niles-Carnes

    Updated:

    COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. - Two deputies with the Gilchrist County Sheriff's Office were shot and killed Thursday afternoon.

    The shootings happened at 3 p.m. at Ace China in Trenton, Florida, after the suspect walked up to the business and shot both deputies through the window.

    Investigators responded to the scene and found the shooter dead inside a white SUV, deputies said.

    Read: Communities heartbroken following deaths of 2 Gilchrist deputies

    No motive for the shootings has been released.

    The names of the deputies have not been released.

    Witnesses told Paige Kelton, of our sister station in Jacksonville, Action News Jax, that the owner of Ace China was able to get out of the restaurant when the shooter started firing.

    This is a developing story. Check back on wftv.com for updates.

     

     

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    2 Gilchrist County deputies gunned down through restaurant window, officials say

  • Headline Goes Here

    Communities heartbroken following deaths of 2 Gilchrist deputies

  • Headline Goes Here

    Report: ROTC instructor had sex with Lake Howell High School student

  • Headline Goes Here

    Tortoise covered with paint, concrete discovered in Lake County

  • Headline Goes Here

    Southwest plane victim recently visited Orlando, friends say