  • 2 gunmen sought in Pine Hills apartment complex shooting, police say

    By: Christopher Boyce

    Updated:

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fl. - Police are trying to track down to suspects in connection to a shooting a Pine Hills apartment complex, according to the Orlando Police Department.

    Officials said the shooting happened just before 11 a.m. in the Pineview Apartments where witnesses told police that two suspects were chasing a man through an apartment complex and shooting at him.

    The victim was not hurt in the shooting.

    Police said the suspects fled in an unknown direction and their whereabouts are currently unknown.

    The investigation remains ongoing. 

