    By: Jason Kelly

    Updated:

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Two homes caught fire Friday afternoon, Orange County Fire Rescue.

    Firefighters said they were called at about 3 p.m. to Mellowood Avenue near Lake Underhill Road and South Econlockhatchee Trail.

    One home was fully engulfed in flames, and half of the other home was on fire, officials said.

    No one was inured.

    Firefighters said they rescued a dog from one of the burning homes.

    No other details were given.

