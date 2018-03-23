ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Two homes caught fire Friday afternoon, Orange County Fire Rescue.
Firefighters said they were called at about 3 p.m. to Mellowood Avenue near Lake Underhill Road and South Econlockhatchee Trail.
Update Mellowood Fire: Two homes; one fully involved; one 50 %; PIO on scene. pic.twitter.com/yAiNgQrBk3— OCFire Rescue (@OCFireRescue) March 23, 2018
One home was fully engulfed in flames, and half of the other home was on fire, officials said.
No one was inured.
Firefighters said they rescued a dog from one of the burning homes.
No other details were given.
Mellowood Fire: OCFR personnel on scene rescue one homeowner’s dog. pic.twitter.com/JnGslOfjZs— OCFire Rescue (@OCFireRescue) March 23, 2018
