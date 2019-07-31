  • 2 hospitalized after car crashes into Orlando church, fire officials say

    By: Christopher Boyce

    ORLANDO, Fla. - Several units responded after a car flipped and crashed near an Orlando church, according to the Orlando Fire Department.

    The crash happened on West Par Street around 9 p.m.

    It is not known what led to the crash.

    Two victims were extricated from the vehicle and taken to the hospital as trauma alerts, according to the Orlando Fire Department. 

    Thi story will be updates as more information becomes known. 

