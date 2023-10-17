2 injured in Ocala plane crash

OCALA, Fla. — Two people are in the hospital after a plane crash in Ocala.

Ocala Fire Rescue said crews responded to the Ocala International Airport around 10:50 a.m. Tuesday after receiving reports of a crash.

When they arrived, firefighters found a single-engine airplane with wing damage and a fuel leak.

According to a news release, first responders helped get the people out of the plane, and both were taken to the hospital with trauma alerts.

Read: Marion County deputies search for suspect after two people shot, killed

Crews said they were able to stop the leak.

The Marion County Fire Rescue and the Ocala Police Department also assisted.

See a map of the scene below:

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group