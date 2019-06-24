2 injured in Orange County shooting

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Orange County deputies said two men were injured in a shooting in West Orange County Sunday night.
Deputies responded to the 400 block of Barry Street just after 11:15 p.m. for an aggravated battery call and found a 45-year-old man with a gunshot wound that was not considered life-threatening.
He was taken to the hospital by Orange County Fire Rescue.
The second victim, identified only as a 33-year-old man, self-transported to the hospital and is also expected to survive.
Deputies said the suspect or suspects have not been caught.
No other information has been released as the investigation is still in its very early stages, according to the sheriff's office.
