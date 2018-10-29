  • 2 injured in Pine Hills drive-by shooting, deputies say

    By: Monique Valdes

    Updated:

    PINE HILLS, Fla. - Two people were injured in a drive-by shooting in Orange County, deputies said. 

    Deputies said two 18-year-olds were walking on Hiawassee Road and Anoka Drive at about 11 a.m. when a car pulled up next to them and someone inside opened fire. 

    Related Headlines

    The 18-year-old woman was struck in the leg, and the other 180-year-old was also wounded, deputies said. 

    Both sustained non-life-threatening injuries, deputies said. 

    No other details were released. A heavy law enforcement presence remained in the area. 

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories