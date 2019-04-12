2 killed in Orange County crash, FHP says

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Two people are dead after a crash in Orange County Thursday night, accoridng to the Florida Highway Patrol.
The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. on State Road 429 around mile marker 24.
Officials said two vehicles were involved in crash.
Two people were pronounced dead on the scene, according to FHP.
The crash caused traffic delays in the southbound lanes.
Victim information has yet to be released.
