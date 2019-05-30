  • 2 men flee after forcing way into Orlando home, shooting resident in stomach, police say

    By: Sarah Wilson , Q McCray

    Updated:

    ORLANDO, Fla. - Two men forced their way into an Orlando home as the resident returned home from work before shooting the victim in the stomach and running away before 3 a.m. Thursday, Orlando police said.

    Police said the shooting happened on West Concord Street around 2:45 a.m.

    Related Headlines

    The two suspects are still on the loose after running from the crime scene, police said.

    Police said the victim is in stable condition at Orlando Regional Medical Center.

    This is a developing story.

    Watch Eyewitness News This Morning for live updates from the scene.

     

    DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

    Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

    Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD 

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories