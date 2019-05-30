2 men flee after forcing way into Orlando home, shooting resident in stomach, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. - Two men forced their way into an Orlando home as the resident returned home from work before shooting the victim in the stomach and running away before 3 a.m. Thursday, Orlando police said.
Police said the shooting happened on West Concord Street around 2:45 a.m.
Related Headlines
The two suspects are still on the loose after running from the crime scene, police said.
Police said the victim is in stable condition at Orlando Regional Medical Center.
This is a developing story.
Watch Eyewitness News This Morning for live updates from the scene.
.@OrlandoPolice is investigating a shooting right now. 2 men shot the victim in the stomach after pushing their way into the home as the victim was returning from work. The victim is in stable condition. The search continues for the suspects. pic.twitter.com/1TNutgBAvs— Q McCray (@QMcCrayWFTV) May 30, 2019
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}