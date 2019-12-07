2 men found dead inside home in Orlando, deputies say

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orange County Sheriff's Office said two men were found dead inside a home in Orlando on Saturday afternoon.
At 2:57 p.m., deputies said they responded to the 6800 block of Tussilago Way for a man down call.
When deputies arrived, they said they found two men who were unresponsive.
Firefighters said both men were pronounced dead at the scene.
The cause of death of the men remains unknown.
The investigation is ongoing.
Happening Now: Orange County deputies off South Goldenrod Road. The entrance to a home here is roped off with crime scene tape. Working on details @WFTV pic.twitter.com/JfA0BvZu4v— Ashley Edlund (@AshleyEdlund) December 7, 2019
