  • 2 men found dead inside home in Orlando, deputies say

    By: Katlyn Brieskorn

    Updated:

    ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orange County Sheriff's Office said two men were found dead inside a home in Orlando on Saturday afternoon.

    At 2:57 p.m., deputies said they responded to the 6800 block of Tussilago Way for a man down call.

    Related Headlines

    When deputies arrived, they said they found two men who were unresponsive.

    Firefighters said both men were pronounced dead at the scene.

    The cause of death of the men remains unknown.

    The investigation is ongoing.

    DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

    Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

    Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories