2 men hospitalized after shooting each other in Cocoa, police say

COCOA, Fla. - Two men were hospitalized Thursday after a shooting in Cocoa, police said.
Officers said that at about 9:30 p.m., the men shot each other in the 900 block of Peachtree Street and Prospect Avenue.
Related Headlines
One man was airlifted to a hospital in Melbourne and the other was taken to Rockledge Regional Medical Center, police said.
TRENDING NOW
- FHP: 7 dead, 7 critically injured in fiery crash on I-75 near Gainesville
- Man attacks McDonald's employees in dispute over straws, police say
- Vigil held for boy who became Orlando's first homicide victim of 2019
- Video: Woman doused with gasoline, chased with blow torch
Police said a third person might have been involved, but no other information on that person was released.
Detectives said they are interviewing witnesses.
Neither the names nor the conditions of the men were released.
- DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
- Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
- Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}