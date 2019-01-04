  • 2 men hospitalized after shooting each other in Cocoa, police say

    By: Kelly Healey

    COCOA, Fla. - Two men were hospitalized Thursday after a shooting in Cocoa, police said.

    Officers said that at about 9:30 p.m., the men shot each other in the 900 block of Peachtree Street and Prospect Avenue.

    One man was airlifted to a hospital in Melbourne and the other was taken to Rockledge Regional Medical Center, police said.  

    Police said a third person might have been involved, but no other information on that person was released.

    Detectives said they are interviewing witnesses.

    Neither the names nor the conditions of the men were released.

     

