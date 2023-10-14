2 men hospitalized after shooting in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies said two men were shot in Orange County overnight.

Deputies said around 12:30 a.m. Saturday, deputies responded to the 1900 block of Lake Heritage Circle regarding a shooting. They said two men in their 20s who’d been shot there were found in a vehicle in the 5800 block of South Rio Grande Avenue.

Both men were taken to the hospital for their injuries.

Deputies said as of Friday afternoon, they did not have a description of a possible suspect in the case.

