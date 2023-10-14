Local

2 men hospitalized after shooting in Orange County

By Sarah Wilson, WFTV.com

Orange County Sheriff's Office patrol car File photo of Orange County Sheriff's Office patrol car. (WFTV.com)

By Sarah Wilson, WFTV.com

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies said two men were shot in Orange County overnight.

Deputies said around 12:30 a.m. Saturday, deputies responded to the 1900 block of Lake Heritage Circle regarding a shooting. They said two men in their 20s who’d been shot there were found in a vehicle in the 5800 block of South Rio Grande Avenue.

WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

Both men were taken to the hospital for their injuries.

Deputies said as of Friday afternoon, they did not have a description of a possible suspect in the case.

Read: Winter Park police confirm investigation into criminal allegations made against Jeff Ashton

Stay tuned to Channel 9 Eyewitness News for updates.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group

Sarah Wilson

Sarah Wilson, WFTV.com

Sarah Wilson joined WFTV Channel 9 in 2018 as a digital producer after working as an award-winning newspaper reporter for nearly a decade in various communities across Central Florida.

Most Read