2 men in critical condition after being shot in Orlando, deputies say

ORLANDO, Fla. - Two men are in critical condition after they were shot in Orlando, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.
At 5:06 p.m. Saturday, deputies said they responded to the 2100 block of Barksdale Drive for an emergency service call.
Upon arrival, deputies said they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds.
Deputies said the men were transported to a hospital and are in critical condition.
The investigation is ongoing.
No other details were made available.
This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.
