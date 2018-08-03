0 2 men shot with paintballs in separate incidents in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Police Department said it is investigating separate incidents in which men were struck with paintballs.

Joe Dodd said he was hit at about 1:30 a.m. Saturday while leaving Savoy, a gay nightclub in the Ivanhoe Village area.

"I heard some shots out of a car that was passing by and got hit in the side with a paintball," he said. "I didn't know what had exactly hit me at first. I felt my side. It stung really bad. I touched it. There was blood and paint on my hand."

Dodd said he saw at least two people in a dark sedan that was being driven away.

He didn't report it to police at first because he thought it was an isolated incident, but he did so after reading a Facebook post written by a man who asked to not be identified.

The Facebook user said he was struck in the leg with a paintball early Saturday at Lake Eola Park by someone who shouted a heterosexist slur.

"When I figured that there were people who were being targeted, and it wasn't just me, that's when I decided, OK, I'm going to file a police report," Dodd said. "Nobody should have to walk down the road and be afraid that they're going to get shot with anything or get attacked or assaulted."

Police said they continue to investigate the incidents, including whether the culprits intended to target the LGBTQ community.

