2 men sought after back-to-back armed robberies in Volusia County

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - Volusia County deputies are searching for two men who they said robbed two different convenience stores at gunpoint 30 minutes apart Saturday.
Deputies said men with bandanas covering their faces first held a clerk at a BP gas station on Derbyshire Road in Daytona Beach at gunpoint and demanded to know where the cash register was.
Deputies said the men took the cash from the register and then fled on foot in different directions aroun 4:35 a.m.
A mile and a half away, 30 minutes later deputies said Daytona Beach police responded to a call for another armed robbery at Stop & Save on Mason Avenue.
Deputies said the men's descriptions matched in both cases.
Deputies said anyone with information regarding either robbery is urged to call the Sheriff’s Office at 386-248-1777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-277-8477.
.@VolusiaSheriff say the people in this photo on the left match the ones on the right. The robberies occurred about 30 minutes apart Saturday in Daytona Beach. They remain at large pic.twitter.com/x89KchhZfO— Mike Springer WFTV (@mspringerwftv) June 19, 2019
