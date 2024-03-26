2 more suspects arrested for shooting, killing 15-year-old Orlando teen

ORLANDO, Fla. — Two more people have been arrested for the death of 15-year-old Destin Webster Thompson

Thompson was killed at The Villages on Millenia Apartments in October.

30-year-old Argardo Francois was arrested in December after he was caught on camera in the complex I.

Thompson had a bright future ahead of him, at 15-years-old he was already being scouted for basketball teams. Channel 9 spoke to his stepmother Kamicha Thompson.

“He was so excited he was like ‘yea Kam I told you you’re going to be courtside,” Kamicha Thompson said.

The family moved to Orlando from Anguilla to support Thompson’s dreams.

They were cut short. Months later Thompson was killed at The Villages on Millenia Apartments complex.

“There honestly nothing much to say besides, why, that’s all I want to know why,” Kamicha Thompson said.

Channel 9 learned two more people were involved, 22-year-old Cody Allen Hirschman and 19-year-old Alexa Cinqmars Fisher.

The arrest documents for Hirshman revealed that the three went to the complex to buy a gun from another group of people.

When they handed the money over they were robbed. They got back in their vehicle to drive away and Thompson who had nothing to do with either group happened to be outside. Francois chased and shot Thompson in the back of the head while he was running away.

“It’s terrifying because I have other kids and what if they’re faced with the same scenario,’ Kamicha Thompson said.

Thompson would have turned 16 earlier this month.

“It’s still a hard feeling but knowing that there is some type of justice is bringing peace, but it doesn’t bring Destin back,” Kamicha Thompson said.

Fisher was served her warrant while incarcerated in Iowa. We are waiting for her extradition. She was charged with accessory after the fact in a capital felony.

