2 Orlando police officers injured after car crashes head-on into patrol car

ORLANDO, Fla. - Four people, including two police officers, were injured Thursday morning when a sedan crashed head-on into an Orlando patrol car on Colonial Drive, Orlando police said.
Officers said the crash happened before 3 a.m. at the intersection of Colonial Drive and John Young Parkway. Police said the marked patrol car was going through a green light when a white sedan made a left turn into the patrol car’s path, crashing head-on.
Police said two people in the sedan and two police officers were taken to the hospital with various injuries, none of which are thought to be life threatening.
