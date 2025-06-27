2 overnight crashes shut down sections of I-95 in Brevard County

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Two major crashes have caused sections of Interstate 95 to shut down in Brevard County.

The first crash happened around 4:10 a.m. on northbound I-95 near mile marker 162 and St. Johns Heritage Parkway.

Another major crash is reported on northbound I-95 near mile marker 163.

Northbound lanes of the interstate are shut down as crews respond to the scene.

It’s unclear how many vehicles are involved and how long the lanes will be closed.

Channel 9 is working to gather more information and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group