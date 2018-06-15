2 people fall when roller coaster derails at Daytona Beach Boardwalk, officials say

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Two people fell from a roller coaster Thursday evening at the Daytona Beach Boardwalk after the coaster came off the tracks, officials said.
Firefighters said they're trying to remove riders from the coaster, which derailed at about 8:30 p.m.
The conditions of the injured people are unknown.
Northbound lanes of North Ocean Avenue are closed.
No other details were given.
#DBFD Removing riders from rollercoaster pic.twitter.com/ilFDDeikra— DaytonaBeachFireDept (@DaytonaBeachFD) June 15, 2018
#DBFD on scene at the Boardwalk in Daytona Beach rescuing riders from a roller coaster car that derailed and are hanging pic.twitter.com/BFDRa8hFiI— DaytonaBeachFireDept (@DaytonaBeachFD) June 15, 2018
Daytona Beach Firefighters in the process of rescuing riders from rollercoaster accident at Boardwalk pic.twitter.com/vm1GctCGhq— DaytonaBeachFireDept (@DaytonaBeachFD) June 15, 2018
