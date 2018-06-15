  • 2 people fall when roller coaster derails at Daytona Beach Boardwalk, officials say

    By: Jason Kelly

    Updated:

    DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Two people fell from a roller coaster Thursday evening at the Daytona Beach Boardwalk after the coaster came off the tracks, officials said.

    Firefighters said they're trying to remove riders from the coaster, which derailed at about 8:30 p.m.

    Read: Volusia County's county manager to resign amid criticism

    The conditions of the injured people are unknown.

    Northbound lanes of North Ocean Avenue are closed.

    Read: 3 found injured at New Smyrna Beach park after reports of lightning strike

    No other details were given.

    Check back and watch Channel 9 Eyewitness News for updates to this developing story.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    2 people fall when roller coaster derails at Daytona Beach Boardwalk,…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Judge approved deal that kept man in deadly Orlando standoff out of…

  • Headline Goes Here

    3 found injured at New Smyrna Beach park after reports of lightning strike

  • Headline Goes Here

    Father's Day 2018: Here are 25 ideas for last-minute gifts for dad

  • Headline Goes Here

    4 children held hostage were killed while they slept, police say