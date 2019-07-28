  • 2 people found dead inside DeLand home used to cook meth, deputies say

    By: James Tutten

    Updated:

    DELAND, Fla. - Deputies are trying to figure out how two people died inside a home they believe was used to make meth.

    Investigators found the bodies Saturday afternoon at a home on Woodmont Road, right by Woodland Boulevard.

    Related Headlines

    Deputies said they found two generators turned on inside the home but both had run out of gasoline.

    TRENDING NOW:

    Investigators did not say whether the two people died from carbon monoxide poisoning.

    The Volusia County Sheriff's Office did not release their names.

    DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

    Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

    Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories