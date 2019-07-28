2 people found dead inside DeLand home used to cook meth, deputies say

DELAND, Fla. - Deputies are trying to figure out how two people died inside a home they believe was used to make meth.
Investigators found the bodies Saturday afternoon at a home on Woodmont Road, right by Woodland Boulevard.
Deputies said they found two generators turned on inside the home but both had run out of gasoline.
Investigators did not say whether the two people died from carbon monoxide poisoning.
The Volusia County Sheriff's Office did not release their names.
