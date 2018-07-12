  • 2 people on porch injured in Oviedo drive-by shooting, deputies say

    By: Kelly Healey

    OVIEDO, Fla. - Two people sitting on a porch at an Oviedo home were injured during a drive-by shooting Wednesday night, deputies said.

    The shooting happened on Pineview Drive at about 9 p.m.

    Investigators said someone shot at the home at least five times.

    The victims, whose names were not released, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

    Deputies said they are searching for the gunman, but have not released information about the car used in the shooting.

