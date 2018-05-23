2 men shot at Marion County home

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - Two men were injured Tuesday evening in a shooting at a home in the Summerfield neighborhood, the Marion County Sheriff's Office said.
The shooting was reported at about 8 p.m. at a home on Southeast 145th Place near Southeast 47th Avenue and Charity Road, Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Lauren Lettelier said.
The victims were taken to the hospital.
"One is in critical condition, and the other is stable," Lettelier said.
The victims' identities weren't publicly disclosed.
The shooting remains under investigation.
No other details were given.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Marion County Detective Billy Burleson at 352-368-3542 or Crimestoppers of Marion County at 352-368-6880.
