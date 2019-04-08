2 people shot in Mims, Brevard County sheriff officials say

MIMS, Fla. - Two people were injured Sunday during a shooting in Mims, officials with the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office said.
Related Headlines
The shooting happened on Main Street and Hammock Road at about 8 p.m.
“I heard two gunshots. That’s all I heard,” a witness said. “I knew when I heard them shots (that) something wasn’t right.”
TRENDING NOW:
- Auburn University gymnast breaks both legs during floor routine
- Florida woman flashes gun to defend feeding feral cats, police say
- Rhino poacher trampled to death by elephant, eaten by lions
- SEE: Record-setting 17-foot python captured in South Florida
Neither the circumstances surrounding the shooting nor the identities of the shooting victims have been released.
WFTV.com will updates this story as it develops.
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}