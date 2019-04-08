  • 2 people shot in Mims, Brevard County sheriff officials say

    By: Kelly Healey

    Updated:

    MIMS, Fla. - Two people were injured Sunday during a shooting in Mims, officials with the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office said.

     

    The shooting happened on Main Street and Hammock Road at about 8 p.m.

     

    “I heard two gunshots. That’s all I heard,” a witness said. “I knew when I heard them shots (that) something wasn’t right.”

    Neither the circumstances surrounding the shooting nor the identities of the shooting victims have been released.

     

