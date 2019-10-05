2 shot inside home in Orlando, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. - According to police, two suspects fired shots into a home on Gammon Lane around midnight Saturday.
Police said two people were shot and transported to Orlando Regional Medical Center and are in stable condition.
Officials said they located the suspect's vehicle a couple blocks away, and they detained two suspects.
Authorities said one of the suspects appeared to be shot and was also transported to a hospital.
No other details were released.
