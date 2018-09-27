2 shot near Ocala National Forest, deputies say

OCALA, Fla. - Two people were shot Thursday near the Ocala National Forest, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies responded to County Road 445 and Forest Road 18 near Alexander Springs in Altoona in the afternoon.
A Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said two people were shot, but he did not know the extent of their injuries.
No other details were released.
Lake County Fire crews are also on the scene. pic.twitter.com/8RxsH7cDsi— Myrt Price (@MPriceWFTV) September 27, 2018
Deputies have also blocked off the entrance into the Alexander Springs Recreation area. pic.twitter.com/wKmqHUbdQ2— Myrt Price (@MPriceWFTV) September 27, 2018
Right now the sheriffs office helicopter is flying over the scene. pic.twitter.com/yckmgqzRpV— Myrt Price (@MPriceWFTV) September 27, 2018
We made it on the scene, and deputies have blocked off the road way here on CR 445 pic.twitter.com/j9F49emX9A— Myrt Price (@MPriceWFTV) September 27, 2018
Lake County Deputies say there was a shooting in the area of County Road 445 and Forest Road 18; near Alexandra Springs in Altoona. Officials say 2 people are confirmed shot. pic.twitter.com/TP2s1gTqKw— Myrt Price (@MPriceWFTV) September 27, 2018
