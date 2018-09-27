  • 2 shot near Ocala National Forest, deputies say

    By: Monique Valdes

    Updated:

    OCALA, Fla. - Two people were shot Thursday near the Ocala National Forest, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. 

    Deputies responded to County Road 445 and Forest Road 18 near Alexander Springs in Altoona in the afternoon. 

    A Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said two people were shot, but he did not know the extent of their injuries. 

    No other details were released. 

