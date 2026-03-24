3 hurt after stabbing at Florida middle school, deputies say

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. — Two students and one adult were injured in a stabbing at Walton Middle School in DeFuniak Springs on Tuesday morning.

The Walton County Sheriff’s Office responded to the report at 7:22 a.m. and took a suspect into custody minutes later.

Law enforcement officers detained the suspect one block from the school campus at 7:30 a.m.

The immediate response included a school resource deputy who was already on-site, as well as additional patrol deputies and officers from the DeFuniak Springs Police Department.

The three injured individuals were transported from the scene for medical evaluation.

Authorities have not yet released the identities or the specific conditions of the two students and one adult involved.

Classes at Walton Middle School were canceled for the remainder of Tuesday following the incident.

The investigation involved multiple law enforcement agencies working in coordination.

While the sheriff’s office led the response, officers from the DeFuniak Springs Police Department provided additional support at the campus and the surrounding area during the apprehension of the suspect.

A press briefing is scheduled for 1 p.m. Tuesday at the downtown DeFuniak Springs office featuring representatives from the Walton County School District and the sheriff’s office.

A second press conference with additional information is planned for Wednesday, at a time yet to be determined.

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