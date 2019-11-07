2 teenagers arrested at DeLand High School in connection with drive-by shooting

DeLAND, Fla. - Volusia County detectives said they arrested two teenagers and have three more arrests pending in connection with a drive-by shooting in DeLand.
Investigators said the shooting happened around 8:20 p.m. Oct. 23 in the 900 block of Gayle Drive.
The victims of the shooting told deputies several shots were fired at their truck from a passing car, according to the Sheriff's Office.
No one was injured in the shooting.
Deputies have identified the suspects as Keyonta Alexander, 17, Jake Ross, 19, Charles Montgomery, 18, and Delvaughn Robinson, 19.
The Sheriff's Office said Alexander, Robinson and Montgomery face charges of two counts of principal to attempted first-degree murder and two counts of principal to aggravated assault with a firearm.
Investigators suspect Ross as the shooter. He is facing two counts of attempted first-degree murder and aggravated assault, deputies said.
Alexander and another teenager were arrested Wednesday afternoon at DeLand High School, according to the Sheriff's Office.
Deputies said they are searching for Ross, Montgomery and Robinson.
Deputies said additional arrests and other charges are anticipated in the near future.
