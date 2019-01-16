2 Titusville airport workers quit jobs amidst allegations of mishandling airport property

TITUSVILLE, Fl. - Two Titusville-Cocoa Airport Authority employees have resigned following allegations of the mishandling of airport property.
Channel 9 recieved a copy of the letter that stated the allegations in which officials believe there was also a misuse of of the airport's funds to purchase an auto part that was not for the airport. Airport officials also believe the same employees may have removed items from inventory and sold them to a scrap yard.
The Authority's CEO released a statement to Channel 9 regarding the incident:
The Airport Authority is conducting an ongoing invetsigation and will be seeking board input this Thursday.
The incident is currently considered a personnel matter and law enforcement has not yet been involved.
Airport officials are expectd to discuss steps to prevent similar issues with the possibility of the installation of security cameras along with inventory monitoring and inspections.
