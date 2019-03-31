2 victims attacked, 1 stabbed at Osceola County hookah lounge, deputies say

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - Osceola County deputies are trying to track down several people they said stabbed one person and injured another during an incident early Saturday morning.
Deputies said the incident happened at the Escape Hookah Lounge on West Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway in Kissimmee.
Investigators released pictures they say are of several suspects caught on surveillance camera.
Deputies said both victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office at 407-348-2222 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-8477.
March 31, 2019
