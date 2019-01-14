2 Volusia County deputies face DUI charges for off-duty incidents

DELAND, Fla. - Two Volusia County deputies were arrested and charged with DUI in separate, off-duty incidents over the weekend, the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said.
Ormond Beach police arrested Deputy Jonathan Johansmeyer, 23, around 4:15 p.m. Saturday after he sped past an officer at the Bermuda Estates apartment complex off St. Georges Road, officials said.
Johansmeyer did not stop for the officer and sped through an adjacent parking lot onto Granada Boulevard as the officer followed with lights flashing and the siren active, according to a news release.
Johansmeyer did not successfully complete several field sobriety exercises and was charged with DUI and fleeing law enforcement, the Sheriff’s Office said.
He was hired in April 2018 and was assigned to District 2 in northwest Volusia County.
Detective Brandon Cobb also faces a DUI charge after a traffic stop in Garden City, Georgia early Sunday, the Sheriff’s Office said.
Cobb, 27, was placed on leave and reassigned to an administrative position pending the outcome of his case, officials said.
He was hired in July 2010 and was most recently assigned to District 2 as well.
