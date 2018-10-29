2 women injured in Pine Hills drive-by shooting, deputies say

PINE HILLS, Fla. - Two women were injured in a drive-by shooting in Orange County, deputies said.
Deputies said two 18-year-olds were walking on Hiawassee Road and Anoka Drive at about 11 a.m. when a car pulled up next to them and someone inside opened fire.
Related Headlines
-
Burglar sought after car smashes into Orlando business, police say
-
Orlando-area Jewish centers focus on security after Pittsburgh shooting
-
Witnesses: Two guns may have been used in Boy Scout Road shooting
-
Orlando woman's apartment unlivable after police use tear gas to extract…
-
Orlando police investigate possible road rage shooting on I-4
-
2 Orlando officers shoot at 18-year-old, police say
The 18-year-old woman was struck in the leg, and the other 180-year-old was also wounded, deputies said.
Both sustained non-life-threatening injuries, deputies said.
No other details were released. A heavy law enforcement presence remained in the area.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}