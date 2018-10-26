200 Port Orange homes under boil-water notice

PORT ORANGE, Fla. - A water main break Thursday night prompted a boil-water notice for 200 homes in Port Orange, according to city officials.
City officials said crews are working hard to repair the break, which happened in the Sweetwater Hills subdivision on Hensel Road, but extensive rain is making it difficult.
Officials said 200 homes were without water, and those families will have to boil their water for at least two days.
Water service was restored by 9 p.m.
No other details were released.
